|
|
North Greenbush - Patricia Anne Ross Smith Bing, 92, born in 1927 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and died Friday, January 17, 2020 in Wynantskill, New York.Her parents, Gerald Grant Ross Smith and Angela (Munro) Ross Smith, had emigrated to Canada from England a few years earlier. After Patricia’s birth she came with her parents to the United States, living in Ogdensburg and Morristown, New York, before settling in Rochester. Patricia was educated in the Rochester schools and obtained her BA from the University of Rochester in 1949. She pursued her MA in Philosophy at Radcliffe College, and in Cambridge she met Kurt Bing, a PhD student at Harvard, whom she married in June 1952.After a year at the University of California, Berkeley, Patricia and Kurt moved to Troy, where Kurt became Professor of Mathematics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Patricia began her distinguished career as a legal secretary and estates paralegal. Patricia was proud to have worked with several leading members of the Troy Bar, including Clark Cipperly, John H. Spain, John Mirch, William J. Doyle, Jr., and William J. Doyle, III. She was active in the League of Women Voters and Rensselaer County Legal Secretaries, as well as the Episcopal Church parishes of Holy Cross (Troy) and St. Andrew’s (Scotia).Patricia enjoyed listening to classical music, reading, especially the history of Ireland, Central Europe, and the Balkans, and visiting art museums. She was an avid and skilled photographer, and for many years processed her own black and white photographs of the people and places she loved.Patricia is survived by her two sons, Thomas A. Bing of Cohoes and Andrew D. Bing of Castleton, by her two granddaughters, Alice Bing of Saugerties and Evelyn (Adam) Dishaw of Astoria, as well as by her daughter-in-law Kathleen Treasure of Castleton, and Alice’s and Evelyn’s mother Marie Bing of Saugerties. Her husband and her two brothers, John Peter Smith and Gerald Paul Smith, predeceased her.Patricia was much loved and admired by her family and her many friends, including her devoted friend Elaine Taylor. Her kindness, warmth, generosity, and wit endeared her to all who knew her. The attorneys she worked for especially valued her experience, judgment, depth of knowledge and hard work. Her family was blessed to have had her in their lives.Patricia’s family wishes to thank Home Instead Senior Care, Rensselaer County Meals on Wheels, Dr. Keith Rebehn, and Dr. R. Scott Morris for taking such good care of her.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Neufeld, Rector of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Scotia, officiating.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Patricia Anne Bing to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-anne-ross-smith-bing
Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020