Albany - Patricia Curran Carroll, 94, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, after a brief illness.Born in Albany, NY, Pat was the daughter of the late Alma Hunter Curran and John Curran. A graduate of The Academy of the Holy Names, she attended Siena College and Northeastern University.After her marriage and prior to the arrival of her family, Pat was employed at Arthur D. Little and Co. as a bench chemist where she worked on early jet propulsion fuels. After the death of her husband, John D. Carroll, Jr., M.D. in 1964, she returned to and later retired from Sterling Winthrop Research Institute where she had a lengthy career as a chemical research librarian. Pat continued to enjoy her friendships with her co-workers through the years.Pat was a very active volunteer in many organizations, including the Van Rensselaer Garden Club, Sigetsu Study Group, Junior League of Troy, Pruyn House, Medical Auxiliary of Rensselaer County, and Albany Academy Mothers' Association. A long-time member of The Country Club of Troy, she loved to play golf and bridge.Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband, John D. Carroll, Jr., M.D. and her sister, Marcia Curran Walsh. She is survived by her children, Susan Carroll Picotte (William) and John D. Carroll III; by her five grandsons, David Picotte (Abby), Philip Picotte (Devon), Seamus Carroll, Sean Carroll and Delaney Carroll; by her brother, William H. Curran (Elaine) and her brother-in-law, Edmund C. Walsh, and by several nieces and nephews.Pat's family will carry with them her love and devotion, her great faith, her grace, her humor, and her love of a party - any party, anytime, anywhere!The family will be available at St. Pius X at 10AM Thursday prior to the service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Due to no flowers in church during Lent, in lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to The Academy of the Holy Names, 1075 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, New York 12208 or to Pruyn House, 207 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, New York 12110, would be greatly appreciated. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-curran-carroll
Published in The Record on Mar. 4, 2020