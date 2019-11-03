|
Patricia (Patti) Gizzi, died October 20, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center.She was born on April 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Bombardier. She was proceeded in death by two brothers Larry and Joseph Bombardier.She was a singer in her early years she worked for 10 years at the Rensselaer County health department. She was a medical office manger for 30 years before retiring and moving to Wilmington, NC. She loved to bowl, go to shows and musicals.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Louis Gizzi Sr., 1 son Louis Gizzi Jr. and wife Debbie of Wilmington, NC. 3 grandsons, Joseph Gizzi and David Van Herpe of Wilmington, NC and Donald Jourdanais of Leland, NC. 5 great grandchildren Brandi, Caleb, Delilah, Ava and Abby and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at Twin Lakes Apartments, 1A Lakeview Drive, Clifton Park, NY on November 9th, 2019 from 2 – 7 p.m. Please follow the signs to the leasing office.The family would like to thank the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their tender loving care in making her transition peaceful.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or the ASPCA for the animal lover in her. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-gizzi
Published in The Record on Nov. 7, 2019