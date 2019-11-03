Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Patricia Gizzi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twin Lakes Apartments
1A Lakeview Drive
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gizzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Gizzi Obituary
Patricia (Patti) Gizzi, died October 20, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center.She was born on April 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Bombardier. She was proceeded in death by two brothers Larry and Joseph Bombardier.She was a singer in her early years she worked for 10 years at the Rensselaer County health department. She was a medical office manger for 30 years before retiring and moving to Wilmington, NC. She loved to bowl, go to shows and musicals.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Louis Gizzi Sr., 1 son Louis Gizzi Jr. and wife Debbie of Wilmington, NC. 3 grandsons, Joseph Gizzi and David Van Herpe of Wilmington, NC and Donald Jourdanais of Leland, NC. 5 great grandchildren Brandi, Caleb, Delilah, Ava and Abby and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at Twin Lakes Apartments, 1A Lakeview Drive, Clifton Park, NY on November 9th, 2019 from 2 – 7 p.m. Please follow the signs to the leasing office.The family would like to thank the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their tender loving care in making her transition peaceful.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or the ASPCA for the animal lover in her. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-gizzi
Published in The Record on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -