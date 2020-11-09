1/1
Patricia Leonard Harley
Troy - Patricia Leonard Harley, 81, formerly of Dunham Street Troy died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late John Leonard and Julia Slattery Leonard and wife of the late Lewis E. Harley. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1956.Mrs. Harley worked in the Relay Center of AT&T for 7 years, retiring in 1997 and prior to that for NY Telephone as a Customer Service Representative for 15 years. She had been a self-employed cosmetologist for several years.She was a member of the New York Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, camping at Galway Lake, cruises and valued her Irish background.Survivors include a daughter, Nadine Fong, Wynantskill; a brother, Edward P. Leonard, Marblehead, MA; three grandchildren, Jenny (Chris) Ordon, Jaime Smith and Bryan Fong; three great grandchildren, Tyler and Trey Ordon and Austin Smith and several nieces, nephews, cousins including some in Ireland. She was predeceased by a brother, John Leonard and a sister, Mary E. Smay.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Thursday at 10AM at the funeral home and at 10:30AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church Wynantskill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville, Thursday at 1:30PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Patricia L. Harley to the Alzheimer's Association of NENY 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205 or American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc. Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-leonard-harley


Published in The Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
