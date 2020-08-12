Troy-Patricia Morgan Dumas, 93, daughter of the late Frank J. Morgan, Sr. and Mary (Weir) Morgan, died August 10, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home. She was born February 3, 1927 in Troy, New York.Patricia was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and the College of St. Rose, earning bachelor and master degrees. She enjoyed two careers, journalism and education, working as a reporter for the Gannett News Service and as a teacher in the North Colonie School District.Patricia’s faith, family and friends were important to her. She enjoyed travel, playing bridge, and solving crossword puzzles. She often expressed gratitude for the education her parents made possible and the life lessons they taught her.She is survived by her brother, Paul V. Morgan, Sr., a sister-in-law, Mrs. Anne Morgan and her niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her sister, Martha M. Morgan and her brother, Dr. Frank J. Morgan, Jr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 14th at St. Joseph’s Church, South Troy, New York. Friends and relatives may call prior to the Mass from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at McLoughlin and Mason Funeral Home, 8 109th Street, Troy, New York 12182. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Schaghticoke, New York.Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home and church are required. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
