TROY – Patricia M. Gavigan, 86, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Troy, NY and was the daughter of the late Francis and Blanche Quinlivan. Pat was predeceased by the love of her life Earl “Gus” Gavigan in 2000.A natural caregiver, Pat was a registered nurse at Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room for over thirty years. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, treating each of them as if they were an only child. Pat and Gus enjoyed many years wintering in Port Charlotte, FL. She will be remembered for her genuine kindness and loving disposition.Patricia is survived by her children; Tricia Koberger, Peg LeRoux, Frank (Lisa) Gavigan, Marygerard (John) Connolly, Chris (Paul) Scharnott, and Tom (Katrine) Gavigan. She is the sister of Margaret Bonney and Ann Perry. Patricia is the cherished Mimi of Gregory, Katie and Michael Koberger, Lauren and Jack LeRoux, Matthew and Kristin Connolly, and Jake and Emily Scharnott.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In keeping with Pat’s wishes and at the request of the family, please omit flowers and consider paying it forward by offering an act of kindness in her loving memory. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-m-gavigan
Published in The Record on June 25, 2019