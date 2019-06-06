|
|
WATERVLIET - Patricia M. “Patsy” Kenney, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Springside Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be celebrated at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home located at 2013 Broadway in Watervliet with Rev. Donald Rutherford, pastor officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-m-kenney
Published in The Record on June 7, 2019