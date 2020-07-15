1/
Patricia M. Schafer
Troy - Patricia M. Schafer, 86, of 2256 Burdett Ave. died July 8, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born April 6, 1934 to the late Patrick J. and Isabelle Olmsted Mastan, she was a graduate of Troy High School and a medical secretary and office assistant, last employed at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. A former member of the School 18 PTA in Troy, Patricia was also a congregation member and superintendent of religious education at the Memorial United Methodist Church, now known as Hope United Methodist Church in Eagle Mills. She was the loving wife to the late Frederick L. Schafer, formerly of Brunswick and the beloved mother to Elizabeth R. Schafer of Troy. Her survivors also include her sister, Carol L. Mastan of WA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Francis and Lois Schafer of Queensbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Lois M. Beard, formerly of FL. The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Eagle Mills Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. Donations may be made to Hope United Methodist Church.


Published in The Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
