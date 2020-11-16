1/1
Patricia Mildred Morelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Villages, Florida - Patricia Mildred Morelli, 84, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at home November 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Devoted wife of 33 years to the late Albert Paul Morelli, Pat was the youngest daughter born in Rensselaer, New York to Ezekiel and Mildred Ward.She graduated from Watervliet High School where she met her future husband. Pat married her high school sweetheart, Al in 1955 and they lived in Watervliet where they raised their family. Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother and first-rate homemaker who loved caring for her family throughout the years. Her main focus in her extraordinary life was her family; spending countless hours attending each of her children and grandchildren's important occasions, activities and sporting events. Holidays were her some of favorite times, gathering her family around her in love and laughter. She was generous, stylish, extremely creative, known to many as an excellent cook and baker, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Throughout her life, Pat had close friends who were like family to her. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing and was an avid card player. Pat was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet, volunteering for bazaars, holiday food drives, and bake sales... her homemade pies were legendary! In 2002, Pat relocated to Florida where she continued the love of entertaining in her home, hosting many friends and family for elaborate meals. She enjoyed formal High Tea with friends, where dress hats and gloves were a must! She also loved wearing her beautiful dress hats to church. She enjoyed being a member of the Women’s; Guild of St. Timothy Catholic Church, as well as social clubs, including the Red Hat Society, the New York and Ireland clubs, and continued her love of card playing, and many other activities with her friends. Pat enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe, and especially loved taking many trips to her cherished Ireland and Lake Winnipesaukee, with her family beside her. Pat is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Gary) Melkun of The Villages, Florida, Mary Ann (Scott) FitzGerald of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, and Diane Morelli of Boston, Massachusetts; her grandchildren Nicole Melkun, Katie Melkun, Joseph FitzGerald and Jessica FitzGerald; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, who predeceased her in 1988, she was predeceased by her sisters Helen (Byron) DeWitt and Jean (Warren) Carson. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake Florida, at 8:30 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Final arrangements with be held privately, at the convenience of Pat's family, in her hometown of Watervliet, New York and in the home of her heritage, County Galway, Ireland. Please visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence for Pat's family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-mildred-morelli

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
08:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved