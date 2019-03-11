|
Patricia (Cushman) Roberts of Pittstown and recently of Berne,NY passed peacefully at home on 3/10/19. Wife of the late Charles Cushman Jr and the late Edwin Roberts Sr. Sister of Howard Billings, Jr., the late Paul Billings Sr and Carol Adamiszyn. Mother of Sharon (David) MacDonald of New Mexico, Patricia (Michael) Papa of Berne, NY, Ronald Cushman of Pittstown, NY and Gene Cushman of Grafton, NY. Stepmother of Pauline (Craig) Hansen, Edwin Roberts Jr, William (Kate) Roberts and Laura (Michael) Price. Also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Memorial service to be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-roberts
