Troy, New York - Patrick Francis Bloomfield, “Pat”, 63, of Lansingburgh, beloved husband of “Louise” Marylouise Williams Bloomfield of Lansingburgh, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, July 31, 2019.Born and educated in Troy, Pat was the son of the late Patrick Francis and Dorothy Grace Wishart Bloomfield and was a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.Pat retired from CP Rail in Saratoga Springs, where he had been an Engineer for 16 years and had previously been employed at Star & Strand Transportation in Troy.Pat was a longtime member of the CRAB Garrison Post # 1954 in the Little Italy section of Troy which all better know it as the “CRAB Club”. He had the distinguished nickname of “Poison Dart” amongst his peers. Pat, along with his closest of club buddies; Butchie Teta, Charlie Root, Billy Gates and the late Fran Agostine, made up “The Amigos”, who everyone knew.Pat enjoyed the track and the camaraderie amongst his peers at the CRAB Club.Beloved husband of Louise, devoted father of Francis Patrick Bloomfield, Belinda Bloomfield, Jessie (Geovanny) Bloomfield, Casey Beaupre, Jackie Sheehan and Jody Sheehan, brother of Lynette Searles, Margaret Jones, Patricia Bloomfield, twin brother Michael Bloomfield and like a brother to Dave Searles (Rebecca), cherished grandfather of Thomas Tuffs, Sharina Bloomfield, Geovanny DeJesus, Patrick Bloomfield, Elizabeth Bloomfield, Lexie Bloomfield, Celeste Hill, Kevin Bloomfield, Eric LaBombard, Jr., Michael Nash, Erik Lambertson and Zachary Lambertson, adored great grandfather of Maverick Bloomfield-Hatch, also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Garner Earl Memorial Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, (for GPS directions, use 186 Oakwood Ave, Troy, NY 12182).Relatives and friends are invited to his wake on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon in the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patrick-f-bloomfield
Published in The Record on Aug. 2, 2019