Troy, New York - Patrick Francis Bloomfield, “Pat”, 63, of Lansingburgh, beloved husband of “Louise” Marylouise Williams Bloomfield of Lansingburgh, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, July 31, 2019.Beloved husband of Louise, devoted father of Francis Patrick Bloomfield, Belinda Bloomfield, Jessie (Geovanny) Bloomfield, Casey Beaupre, Jackie Sheehan and Jody Sheehan, brother of Lynette Searles, Margaret Jones, Patricia Bloomfield, twin brother Michael Bloomfield and like a brother to Dave Searles (Rebecca), cherished grandfather of Thomas Tuffs, Sharina Bloomfield, Geovanny DeJesus, Patrick Bloomfield, Elizabeth Bloomfield, Lexie Bloomfield, Celeste Hill, Kevin Bloomfield, Eric LaBombard, Jr., Michael Nash, Erik Lambertson and Zachary Lambertson, adored great grandfather of Maverick Bloomfield-Hatch, also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Garner Earl Memorial Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, (for GPS directions, use 186 Oakwood Ave, Troy, NY 12182).Relatives and friends are invited to his wake on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon in the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182.For the full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patrick-f-bloomfield-1
Published in The Record on Aug. 3, 2019