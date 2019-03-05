|
|
Wynantskill-Patrick James Brearton passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019. Patrick was born in Troy, NY on January 4, 1971. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Kathleen Brearton and grandmother Mary Brearton. He is survived by his wife Debra, son Patrick, step-daughters Lisa and Kristy, sisters Eileen (Rick) Novak and Colleen (Steven) Denio, brother Arthur (Jeannine) Brearton, his Uncle Jim and Aunt Judy Brearton, nephews David and Alex Beaulac, Andrew Denio, nieces Rachel Novak, Adrianna and Alessandra Denio, and many Brearton and Gallagher cousins.Patrick was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Troy. He was a graduate of Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College. He was employed as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in Cohoes, NY for over 25 years.There will be calling hours Friday night for family and friends to attend from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. There will also be a funeral mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church 175 Williams Road Troy, NY at 10:00 AM on Saturday March 9, 2019. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the athttps://www.stjude.org/donate or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society athttps://mohawkhumane.org/donate-online.html.Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patrick-james-brearton
Published in The Record on Mar. 6, 2019