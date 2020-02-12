|
|
Troy-Patrick J. Judge, 87, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at 8:45 am from McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home and at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Victory Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Complete obituary will be published on Friday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 13, 2020