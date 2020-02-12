The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:45 AM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Judge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Judge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Judge Obituary
Troy-Patrick J. Judge, 87, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at 8:45 am from McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home and at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Victory Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Complete obituary will be published on Friday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Download Now