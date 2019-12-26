|
|
Paul Alexander Prince, age 66, after a long illness, peacefully departed from this earth on December 19th, 2019. Although we will miss him, we cannot say enough about the many joyful experiences we shared with Paul during his illness.Paul was born in Troy and educated in the Troy Public schools. He worked at Tagson’s, Ford Motor, and other various jobs until he became disabled. He enjoyed sports, reading, and especially his “scratch off’s”. He especially enjoyed his friends at the Troy Senior Center.Paul was preceded by his parents Virgiree and Booker T. Prince Sr., and a sister Janet Prince. Paul is survived by his spouse, Catherine Prince. Two children, Tamisha and Jermell Prince. Sisters Betty (Fred) Venson, Dunbar, West Virginia, Dorothy (John) Dukes, Cherry (Earl) Harrison, Ethel (Marvin) Prince-Gardner, and Felicia Prince of Troy, NY. Brothers Darius (aka Tony) Prince, Troy, NY and Booker Prince Jr of San Francisco, California. He also leaves behind an uncle, James Murray and, aunt, Estelle Wilson Boiman. He is also survived by grandchildren Jaden, Tauren, R’niyah and many cousins, nieces and nephews.A celebration of Paul’s life will be held Saturday, December 28th at the Bethel Baptist Church, 2165 Fifth Avenue, Troy, NY. Viewing 8:30 to 10:00 am. Service immediately following. A special thank you to the staff at Samaritan Hospital Hospice for the excellent care provided to Paul. A special thank you to his dear friends Terry Frierson and Dwight House. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial contributions to Samaritan Community Hospice. Burial following service at Elmwood Cemetery, Troy, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-alexander-prince
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019