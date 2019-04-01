|
|
Troy- Paul E. D’Angelo Sr., 69, a longtime resident of Pittstown and Troy, passed peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, at Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Troy following a short illness.Born in Troy, October 28, 1949, Paul was the son of the late Ralph D’Angelo and Mildred (Simonds) D’Angelo of Pittstown, who survives.Paul was a graduate of Tamarac High School’s Class of 1968.For many years, Paul was a self-employed plumber working throughout the Capital District from his Troy shop.He was a member of the Emerald Athletic Club in Troy and an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing and spending time at his family’s Adirondack camp.In addition to his mother, Paul’s survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth D’Angelo of Troy and Mary D’Angelo of Tamaqua, PA, a son, Paul E. D’Angelo of Washington, a sister and sister-in-law, Tricia “Pat” D’Angelo and Mary King of Salem, two grandchildren, a niece, and two nephews.A memorial service for Paul will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7 in Raymertown. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00- 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions, if desired, at the request of the family may be made to the Emerald Athletic Club, 374 Congress Street, Troy, NY 12180, in memory of Paul E. D’Angelo Sr. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-e-dangelo-sr
Published in The Record on Apr. 2, 2019