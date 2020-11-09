MECHANICVILLE - Paul E. Murray, 94, longtime educator, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 6th, at his home, in the loving company of his family. Born in Troy, August 11, 1926, son of the late Francis and Mary Nolan Murray, Paul was educated at Troy High, served in the US Army Air Corps from 1945-47, mainly stationed in Fritzlar, Germany. After being honorably discharged, graduated from Siena College in 1951, and earned two Masters degrees from U Albany and Russell Sage Graduate School. Paul was a confident yet stoic man who lived with integrity, guided by a code of honor. Paul was eternally devoted to his wife and was a family man who never lost sight of importance of family and faith in the Lord. Paul was a general and earth science teacher at Mechanicville Middle School for almost 33 years, being forced into a medical retirement in the early 1980's. Most of his teaching career was spent as a middle school science teacher while also serving for a period of time as a Principal. Paul looked forward to his new students each year, and celebrated their effort and accomplishments. He so loved teaching and his students that he had a gift for remembering each students’ name, personality and even seating assignment decades after they had moved through their schooling. Over the years, Paul enjoyed fishing, hiking, was an avid reader, was a collector of antique record players, sheet music and historic objects. He was a member of the Mechanicville Retired Teachers Assoc., the Knights of Columbus and a faithful communicant of Assumption-St. Paul Church. Paul and his wife, the former Barbara Callahan, proudly raised four beautiful, smart and loving daughters and enjoyed their families. Sadly, his wife of 46 years, Barbara passed in 2012. Also predeceased by his brothers John, Bob, Frank and Gavin Murray, sisters Noreen Murray, and Bernadette Gettings. Survivors include four cherished daughters: Erin (Sal Foley) Murray of Nashville, TN, Meghan Murray of So. Glens Falls, Kerry Ann (Brendan) O'Hara and Tara Rose (William Abbott) Murray both of Saratoga Springs. Beloved grandchildren, Lucas and Ava Foley, Alanna Murray Groves, Mariah Murray, Sophia and Layla Pertchik, and great grandchildren Meila Barbara Murray, Amara Grace and Landon Paul Groves and siblings Joanne Caron of Troy, Rosemary Lattof of Latham, Don and James Murray of Troy. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St, Mechanicville with military honors burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 on Wednesday from 5-7 PM. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871 in respectful memory of Paul E. Murray. To leave condolences and directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh@msn.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-e-murray