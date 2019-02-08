Halfmoon, New York - Paul Gregor, 93, of Dunsbach Rd. died on Wednesday Feb. 6, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview, Fl with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 18, 1925 in Gladyszow Poland and was the son of the late Michael Gregor and Mary Bishop Gregor-Guresz and step-son of the late Peter Guresz. He is the devoted father of Marlene (David) Dickson and Kathleen (Al) Kowsky; cherished grandfather of Amy (Greg) Elkins, Amanda (Lenny) Billings, Lane (Mark) Natividad and Alicia Kowsky; great grandfather of Landon, Grant, Emmie Lane Elkins, Ryan Billings and anxiously awaiting the arrival of “Baby Natividad” in a couple of weeks; step-brother of Joann Truax, Caroline Guresz and Patricia Russo; his sister-in-laws, Ann Patenaude and Nadine Smith survive with several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by all of his siblings. He is the special friend and companion of Doris Reed.Calling hours will be from 3-6 pm Sunday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.The Panachyda service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday in the funeral home.Funeral mass will be at 10:00 am Monday in St Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 198 Ontario Street, Cohoes, NY 12047.Interment will be in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery Waterford, NY.The family wishes to especially thank Doris Reed, Judy and Jodine and the entire Reed family for all of their love shown to Paul. Family was everything to him. Paul was one of the kindest, most thoughtful, respectful and open hearted human beings, who will be missed by many.Memorial Contributions may be made to the West Crescent Fire Company, 1440 Crescent Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave. Schenectady, NY 12302.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-gregor-1 Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary