Paul Molesky
1936 - 2020
Schaghticoke, Rensselaer County-Paul Molesky passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side. He was 84. Born in Easton on February 9, 1936, son of the late Harry and Proska (Plaskon) Molesky. He is the husband of Joann Campbell Molesky. Paul was an excellent mason and furniture maker. His work will remain with us for years to come. He drove tractor trailer for 29 years and after his retirement he loved working full time on the family farm. Paul is predeceased by his siblings, Peter Molesky, Frank Molesky, Victor Molesky, Kate Bartolucci, Helen Wasielewski and Martha Mailloux. In addition to his beloved wife Joann, he is survived by his children, Kathleen (Marty) Goldschmidt and Paul “Duff” (Jennifer Hartnett) Molesky, his grandchildren Paul Jr. (Caitlin) Molesky, Anya (Ben) Angley, Dylan Molesky (Carlee Chapko) as well as his great grandchildren Katrina and Nathan Angley and Piper and Oliver Molesky. Relatives and friends may call at the family home, 291 Casey Road, Schaghticoke from 1-2:00pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, social distancing and face covering will be required to attend. Following the visiting, his family will have a private service. All are welcome to join the family at the Meadowview Cemetery in Petersburg for committal prayers. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Community Hospice or to the Hoosic Valley Rescue Squad in loving memory of Paul Molesky. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-molesky

Published in The Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
The Family Home
Funeral services provided by
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke - Schaghticoke
173 Main Street
Schaghticoke, NY 12154
(518) 753-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
