STILLWATERPaul O. Girard, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.Born and raised in Cohoes, Paul was the son of the late Omer and Ida Mae Girard, both of Cohoes. Paul was also the devoted and loving husband to Beatrice (Prud’homme) Girard for 54 years.A proud member of the American Legion, Paul served in the U.S. Army as a medic. Paul began his career as a barber and later owned a pub in Cohoes. He was also employed for over 20 years with General Electric. Paul loved working with his hands, evidenced by the various murals and projects in his home, as well as his work as a scenic artist and designer with a few local theatre companies. However, Paul’s greatest attribute was as a father to 6 children, grandfather to 12 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 1.Paul is survived by his wife, Beatrice S. (Prud’homme) Girard; his brother Charles Girard of Cohoes; his children: son, John Girard (Tamara); daughter, Laurie (Richard) Hathaway; daughter, Susan (David) Wolske; daughter, Paula (Brian) Rychcik; son, David Girard; and son, DennisGirard (Adrienne Miller); and many other loving relatives and friends.A Memorial Mass will be held at All Saints on the Hudson(St. Peters), 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY at 11AM. Calling hours prior to the mass will be held at the church from 9-11AM. Inurnment with military honors at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of his family.The family requests that you please consider donations to the American Legion Post 490 Building Fund or the .Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-o-girard
