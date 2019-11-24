|
|
Troy: Paul W. Feeley Jr., 79, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Samaritan Hospital Hospice after a long illness. Born in Albany, Paul was the son of the late Paul Sr. and Delia (McGool) Feeley. Paul retired from the Pak-Wik Corp as the Plant Manager after 48 years of service. He then worked for 10 plus years for the Rensselaer County Department of the Aging. Paul was a Veteran of the U.S. Army from 1958-1965 where he was recognized for his expert marksmanship. He was a lifelong Yankee fan and enjoyed his time at the Saratoga Casino. Paul was a member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Church in Troy.Paul is survived by Katherine, his loving wife of 59 years. He is also survived by his children, Steven (Joyce) Feeley of Schodack and Mary Neuhaus (Michael) of Halfmoon. Paul was the brother to Donald Feeley (the late Patricia) of Panama City, FL, and Michael Feeley (Laurie) of North Carolina. He was a devoted grandfather to Elizabeth Feeley (Dev Bissram) of New York City, Matthew Feeley of Glenville, Nicholas Feeley of Schodack and Kayla Neuhaus of Saratoga. Paul also leaves behind his brother in laws Charles Motta (Gussie) of South Carolina and Robert Motta (Carol) of Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Katie would like to thank their lifelong friends and neighbors for all their love and support during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Samaritan Hospital Hospice.All are welcome to join Paul’s family at St. Joseph’s Church, 416 3rd Street, Troy, New York 12180 on Saturday at 10am for a Mass of Christian burial. Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/paul-w-feeley-jr
Published in The Record on Nov. 28, 2019