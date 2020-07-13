Paul W. Ratigan, 62, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Paul’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all of our family, friends, and neighbors for all of their help, generosity, and thoughtfulness. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the ASPCA, in memory of Paul W. Ratigan.For the complete obituary or to express your on-line condolences, please visit gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com