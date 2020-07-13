1/
Paul W. Ratigan
Paul W. Ratigan, 62, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Paul’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all of our family, friends, and neighbors for all of their help, generosity, and thoughtfulness. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the ASPCA, in memory of Paul W. Ratigan.For the complete obituary or to express your on-line condolences, please visit gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com


Published in The Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
