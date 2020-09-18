1/1
COHOES- Paula M. Santspree, 65, entered into eternal life Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, Paula was the daughter of June Seguin Santspree and the late Robert Santspree, Sr. She graduated from Cohoes High School in 1974 and went on to work for the Center for Disability for over 30 years. More recently she had been employed at Regal Cinemas in East Greenbush. Paula was very active in the Salvation Army and served as an Officer in it. She enjoyed playing Bingo, taking trips to the casino and going to concerts. She also loved the ocean and was especially fond of lighthouses. She will be remembered for her love of people. She always wanted people around, and she was always there when you needed her. In addition to her Mother, Paula is survived by her siblings, Richard Santspree (Christine) of Cohoes, Roberta Codding (Noel) of Pittsfield, MA, Donald Santspree (Diane) of Cohoes, Robert Santspree, Jr. (Wilma) of Johnsonville, Cindy Brown (Donald) of Cohoes, Michael Santspree (Waylene) of Wisconsin as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany 12208 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/paula-m-santspree


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
