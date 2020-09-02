1/1
Peter Nykola Kutzer
Clifton Park, N.Y.-Peter Nykola Kutzer, 65, passed away on September 1, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home at 565 Fourth Ave, Troy, NY 12182. The Panakhida will be held at 6:30 p.m. The Funeral services at the church will be held privately for family only. Interment will be held in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Watervliet on Saturday September 5th.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all attendees must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. To view the Memorial Video, express Condolences or Share a Memory, visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-nykola-kutzer


Published in The Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
