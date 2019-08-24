Home

Troy-On Friday August 22, 2019, Philip John Doggett, loving husband and father, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, NY surrounded by his loving family. He was 79 years old.Phil was born in Cambridge, England on April 11, 1940. In 1964 he came the United States and relocated to Troy NY.Phil was a Master Carpenter by trade, primarily working in residential homes for NicholsConstruction. From there he transitioned to Flah’s Department Store where he was theConstruction Manager, then to Shaker Reality in the 90s as a Property Manager, and he retired from Gendron’s Truck Center in 2014 where he worked in the parts department.During his retirement Phil enjoyed working out at his local YMCA in Troy, visiting the SaratogaRacino, and spending time with his family.Phil is preceded in death by his father Walter, his mother Olive (Daynes), his brother Peter, his first wife Nancy (Blake), and his son Patrick.He is survived by his wife Judith, his two sonsPeter (Sarah) and Daniel (Shannon), his grandchildren Jessica, Samantha, and Austin, and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.Calling hours will be on Tuesday August 27th from 4:00-7:00 at the Wynantskill Funeral Home at 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Community Hospice Inn at St Peter’s Hospital in Albany NY.https://www.communityhospice.org/donatePlease visit www.wynantskillfh.com.www.wynantskillfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/philip-john-doggett
Published in The Record on Aug. 25, 2019
