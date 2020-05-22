Troy - On Friday, May 22, 2020, Phillip W. Reynolds passed at his residence away at the age of 71 after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late George B. Reynolds and Edwena Loffts Reynolds. He resided in the Troy area all his life and was a graduate of Troy High School. He received his BA degree in History and Government from St. Lawrence University in Canton NY. After graduation, Phil began his teaching career with the sixth grade of the Troy City School District, School 16. In later years, Phil relished meeting his former students in their adult lives.Phil was passionate about history and world geography. He regularly completed the daily crossword and actively watched Jeopardy. In his youth, he played ice hockey at the Field House. He was a student manager for the St. Lawrence hockey team during his years there. He followed the RPI hockey team his whole life. He was known for his joke telling and his kind spirit.He was a member of the Brunswick Church in Troy.Phil is survived by his sister Nancy R. (James) Stocking, sons Robert W. Reynolds and Michael W. Reynolds, grandchildren Abby Reynolds, George Reynolds, and Angelos Reynolds, and nieces Jennifer Stocking Saks and Abigail Stocking and several cousins.Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Phillip W. Reynolds to the Brunswick Church, 42 White Church Ln., Troy NY 12180. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/phillip-w-reynolds
Published in The Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.