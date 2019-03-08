|
|
BRUNSWICK – Philomena T. Marro Riccardi, died peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Moran Adult Home in Wynantskill. She was born and raised in Troy, the daughter of the late Andrew Marro and Theresa Jannicelli Marro. Mrs. Riccardi was a homemaker and also was employed by the Nashua Corporation in Watervliet in the tape division for 10 years before retiring in 1976. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy.She was the beloved wife of the late Albert P. Riccardi, Sr. who died in 1965; loving mother of Louis A. (Nancy) Riccardi of Burnt Hills, Rosemond (Andre’) Galipeau of Brunswick and the late Albert P. Riccardi, Jr.; mother in law of the late Dolores Riccardi; dear sister of the late Nicholas Marro; adored grandmother of Joseph Riccardi, Tina Riccardi, Deborah Hudson, Darren Galipeau, Natalie Ashe, Andre’ Galipeau, Jr., Michael Galipeau, Albert Riccardi III and Denise Bagramian.Philomena is also survived by 20 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and one niece, Theresa Bulmer of Troy. She was the aunt of the late Philomena Marro, Rosemary Miorin and Andrew Marro and the great grandmother of the late Jessica McNeil.The funeral mass will be Monday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with the family prior to the mass from 10-11 am at Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home in Troy. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/philomena-t-riccardi
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2019