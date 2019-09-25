Home

Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Phoebe Caroline Dare Anderson

Phoebe Caroline Dare Anderson Obituary
Melrose - Phoebe Caroline Dare Anderson, 105, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church State and Third Streets Troy. A full obituary will be published on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Phoebe Dare Anderson to St. Paul's Episcopal Church PO Box 868 Troy, NY 12181 or the Rensselaer County Historical Society 57 Second Street Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 26, 2019
