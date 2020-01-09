Home

Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Phyllis A. Charles Obituary
COHOES - Phyllis A. Charles, 83, died suddenly at her home on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 9:30 am from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mechanicville.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 pm.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 10, 2020
