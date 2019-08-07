|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY- Phyllis A. Conboy, age 89, of Saratoga Springs passed away August 6, 2019. She was born to the late Marjorie and James Quinn on December 30, 1929 in Schenectady, NY. Prior to her marriage to Jack Conboy, she worked for many years at KAPL in the chemistry lab. One of her fondest stories during that time was her trip to Europe, exploring much of the countryside with her girlfriend for a 3 month tour. She was a devoted wife and mother and very passionate about her music, playing classical music on the piano to singing in the church choir. She enjoyed her days of volunteering with Alva at the senior center as well delivering Meals on Wheels with Jack.She spent time living on both coasts, living outside San Francisco and then back to the east coast in Burlington, VT. She raised her family in Scotia only to return back to her husband’s roots in Cohoes for retirement. Her golden years were spent in Saratoga, enjoying family and making many friends at Home of the Good Shepherd.She is survived by her 3 children: Michael & Dianne Conboy, Daniel & Mary Conboy, Jean & Michael Downs, 7 grandchildren: Kelly, Ginger, Mike, Sam, Caroline, Thomas, and Catherin, and 5 greatgrandchildren: Brody, Darby, Teddy, Luna, Nikko. Also special in her life were the Baird & Yerman family.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 9 from 5-7pm at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY,.A funeral home service will follow at 7 PM.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home of the Good Shepherd Memory Care Unit 390 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/phyllis-a-a-conboy
Published in The Record on Aug. 8, 2019