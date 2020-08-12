Latham-Phyllis Ann (Hepp) Morgan, 88 of Latham beloved wife of the late Philip H. Morgan, entered into eternal life on Sunday August 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Troy, on December 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Gladys (Duncan) Hepp. Phyllis and Philip had enjoyed over 57 years of marriage and traveling extensively around the world before he passed away in 2008. Phyllis was the vice president of the family business Chapman Stained Glass Studio in Albany for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with her husband and her lifelong friendships. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Latham. She is survived by her beloved children Christine (Mike) Morgan-Dempsey, P. Keith Morgan and Kevin (Katie) Morgan, her cherished grandchildren Kerri M. Wakeman, Brian J. Morgan, William H. Morgan, Connor X. Morgan and Claire D. Morgan, her adoring great grandchildren Myles A. Lamberton and Morgan Rose Lamberton. She also leaves behind her cousin Charles Duncan and son-in-law Richard Sala. Phyllis was predeceased by her granddaughter Kimberly (Gary) Sala-Lamberton. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Agnes Mausoleum, 48 Cemetery Avenue, Menands with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Donations in memory of Phyllis can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Research Institute 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450. For information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
