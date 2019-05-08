|
Schodack - Priscilla M. Doherty, of Schodack, died peacefully on April 23rd. She was 91. She was the daughter of Captain William Morton and Eleanor Sudall Morton, and grew up in Peekskill, NY. She attended Peekskill schools, New Rochelle Hospital of Nursing, and Katherine Gibbs School in New York City.She was married to Dr. Leo D. Doherty and enjoyed a lifestyle that revolved around family, nature and creative pursuits.Priscilla is survived by her four children: Allison, Douglas (Paula), Jenifer (David Carpenter), and Timothy (Dawn), all of whom will miss her wisdom, humor and thoughtfulness. She also leaves four grandchildren (Hudson and Chloe Sudall Carpenter; Kathryn and Lauren Doherty), and an extended family (Kate Bowen and Stephen Quillinan).At Priscilla’s request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Leo D. Doherty Memorial Award, presented annually to individuals for their outstanding leadership and service to the Northeastern Educational Research Association. (NERA, 484B Washington Street #113, Monterey, CA 93940. Tax ID 22-3007342) nera-education.org/leo_d_doherty_memorial_award.php. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/Priscilla-Doherty http://www.lastingmemories.com/priscilla-morton-doherty
