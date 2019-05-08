Home

POWERED BY

Services
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Morton Doherty


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Priscilla Morton Doherty Obituary
Schodack - Priscilla M. Doherty, of Schodack, died peacefully on April 23rd. She was 91. She was the daughter of Captain William Morton and Eleanor Sudall Morton, and grew up in Peekskill, NY. She attended Peekskill schools, New Rochelle Hospital of Nursing, and Katherine Gibbs School in New York City.She was married to Dr. Leo D. Doherty and enjoyed a lifestyle that revolved around family, nature and creative pursuits.Priscilla is survived by her four children: Allison, Douglas (Paula), Jenifer (David Carpenter), and Timothy (Dawn), all of whom will miss her wisdom, humor and thoughtfulness. She also leaves four grandchildren (Hudson and Chloe Sudall Carpenter; Kathryn and Lauren Doherty), and an extended family (Kate Bowen and Stephen Quillinan).At Priscilla’s request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Leo D. Doherty Memorial Award, presented annually to individuals for their outstanding leadership and service to the Northeastern Educational Research Association. (NERA, 484B Washington Street #113, Monterey, CA 93940. Tax ID 22-3007342) nera-education.org/leo_d_doherty_memorial_award.php. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/Priscilla-Doherty http://www.lastingmemories.com/priscilla-morton-doherty
Published in The Record on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
Download Now