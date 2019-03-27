|
R. Jack Paul, 94, died March 25, 2019. Born in Green Island, NY, on May 24, 1924 He was the son of the late John and Catherine (Gonski) Paul.After High School served 3 1/2 years in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. He lived most of his life in the Syracuse/Oswego area and was employed 35 years in the Printing Industry for various companies in Central New York. Retired in 1982 he lived his retirement years in Hannibal, NY.Surviving are step-daughters Patricia (Don) Bucher and Susan (Ed) Wood; step-grandchildren Andrew (Danielle) Bucher, Matthew Bucher, Angela (Bob) Summervillle, Edward Wood Jr., Cynthia (Mark) Dixon; several cousins and close friends.He was predeceased by his wife Joyce (2014) and a sister Dorothy Bologna.Spring burial will be held privately in St. Mary Cemetery, Fulton, NY. There are no calling hours. Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/r-jack-paul
Published in The Record on Mar. 28, 2019