Berlin – Ralph G. deLeon, 86, of Green Hollow Road, Berlin, NY, died on May11, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell, in Valatia, New York, after a battle against cancer, Lewy Body Dementia and most recently Coronavirus. Unfortunately due to the mandated lockdowns his family was not allowed to be with him during this time. Born on October 29, 1933, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Anna (Bukowa) (deLeon) Dyga and Raoul deLeon. Ralph was a 1951 graduate of the Bronx Public School system.Ralph was predeceased by his adoring wife, Joan (Nelson) deLeon, his wife of 62 years. They married in 1952 and lived their early years in Greenlawn, NY, where Ralph and Joan ran a business and raised their family. In 1969 Joan and Ralph moved their family to Berlin, NY. In addition to running the family businesses (included publishing the weekly valley newspaper, The Echo), Ralph was active in the Berlin Republican party, and even running for Supervisor for the Town of Berlin. As a teenager he was a winner in the New York City Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.Survivors include his five children, Renee Williams (Richard) of Pownal, VT, Ralph deLeon of Schenectady, NY, Robin Cipperly of Berlin, Richard deLeon (Colleen) of Berlin and Roger deLeon and fiancée Victoria Calaban of Latham, NY. Ralph is also survived by seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and his brother, Raymond deLeon. He was also pre-deceased by his sister, Joan Tussing, and one grandchild, Rachael Williams.In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Berlin Methodist Church or the Berlin Free Town Library. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date pending the restrictions due to COVID-19. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ralph-g-deleon
Published in The Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.