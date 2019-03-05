Home

Raymond (Ray) Inglis

Following a short illness Raymond (Ray) Inglis passed away peacefully at his home on March 4th 2019 at the age of 87. Ray was surrounded by his Pinewoods family and supported by the Rensselaer County Hospice. Ray lived with the Center for Disablity Services at his Pinewoods Avenue home since 1988. Prior to moving into the Center, Ray lived at OD Heck and Rome Developmental Center. Ray enjoyed the comforts of his home and being around others. Ray received day services, case management and health care through the Center. Most recently he enjoyed his retirement years at the Brunswick Center ARC.Ray was predeceased by his parents Russell and Eliza Inglis, two brothers Russell and Robert and four sisters, Rita, Marion Peggy and Evelyn. Ray is survived by many friends as well as his nephew Brendon Kuchenbecker and several nieces and nephews and their families.Memorial services for Ray will be held on Friday March 8th at the Daniel Purcell Funeral Home located at 510 Pawling Avenue in Troy. A viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am with a service to start at 11:00am. Following the service a burial will take place immediately at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy.After the services Rays family and friends invite you to a gathering at his home located at 556 Pinewoods Avenue in Troy New York. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-ray-inglis
Published in The Record on Mar. 7, 2019
