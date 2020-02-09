|
Grafton: Raymond J. Beaudry, 68, a longtime resident of Grafton died suddenly, Saturday, February 8, 2020, after being stricken at his residence.Born in Troy, May 20, 1951, Ray was the son of the late Norman and Gertrude “Betty” (Bonesteel) Beaudry, and the husband of Debra M. (Crandall) Beaudry and father and best friend of Jeffrey J. Beaudry, both of Cropseyville, who survive.Ray was educated in the Berlin Central School District.For many years he was employed as a production worker by the Bendix Manufacturing Company, working from the Friction Brake Materials Division, formerly located in Green Island. He retired in 1980 due to disability.Ray enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his younger years and especially loved tinkering in the garage with his son, Jeff, and special lifelong friend, Jack Ellis, to relax and pass time. He was a frequent visitor of the Grafton Store, where he liked to catch up on the news around town and visit with his many friends.Ray is survived by five brothers and a sister, Peter Beaudry, James Beaudry, Paul Beaudry, Mary Young, Steven Beaudry, and Daniel Beaudry, his mother-in-law, Mildred Crandall, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, the late John Beaudry.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Howard B. Tate and Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown. Funeral services and burial at Eagle Mills Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-j-beaudry
Published in The Record on Feb. 10, 2020