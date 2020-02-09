Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 663-8210
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Beaudry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Beaudry


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Beaudry Obituary
Grafton: Raymond J. Beaudry, 68, a longtime resident of Grafton died suddenly, Saturday, February 8, 2020, after being stricken at his residence.Born in Troy, May 20, 1951, Ray was the son of the late Norman and Gertrude “Betty” (Bonesteel) Beaudry, and the husband of Debra M. (Crandall) Beaudry and father and best friend of Jeffrey J. Beaudry, both of Cropseyville, who survive.Ray was educated in the Berlin Central School District.For many years he was employed as a production worker by the Bendix Manufacturing Company, working from the Friction Brake Materials Division, formerly located in Green Island. He retired in 1980 due to disability.Ray enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his younger years and especially loved tinkering in the garage with his son, Jeff, and special lifelong friend, Jack Ellis, to relax and pass time. He was a frequent visitor of the Grafton Store, where he liked to catch up on the news around town and visit with his many friends.Ray is survived by five brothers and a sister, Peter Beaudry, James Beaudry, Paul Beaudry, Mary Young, Steven Beaudry, and Daniel Beaudry, his mother-in-law, Mildred Crandall, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, the late John Beaudry.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Howard B. Tate and Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown. Funeral services and burial at Eagle Mills Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-j-beaudry
Published in The Record on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -