Rhea Henries Boland
Rhea Henries Boland, age 94 of Troy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Born on September 30, 1926 in Batavia, NY, she was the daughter of Charles and Cecil Henries. Rhea was predeceased by her husband Charles (Chuck) J. Boland, and brother Warren Henries.Rhea grew up on her father’s dairy farm in Batavia and graduated from Elba Central High School in 1944. She graduated from Cortland State Teacher’s College, where she met her future husband while hitching a ride. After graduation, she worked briefly for the Geneva School District before moving to Troy to begin her new life with Chuck in 1949. Rhea was a beloved elementary and physical education teacher in the Enlarged City School District of Troy for over 30 years. She retired in 1985. Rhea was a former beauty queen and was also very athletic. Rhea was a skilled golfer and she and Chuck shared a love for the game. She was a founding member of the Frear Park Women’s Golf League. She and Chuck were long time members of the Country Club of Troy and taught golf lessons for several years through the Continuing Education Program. Rhea was the Women’s Club Champion at the CCT several times over the years. Although never boastful, her claim to fame was being recognized for making more hole-in-ones than Chuck. She also loved playing bridge with her many friends and enjoyed knitting for friends and family. She was the family provider of afghans for many years. After retirement, she volunteered at The Troy Children’s Museum, Cohoes Music Hall and New York State Theatre Institute at Sage.Rhea loved raising and spending time with her three sons, who affectionally called her Maude, and encouraged and supported them in their interests and activities. This included taking them on many vacations and daily outings. As the grandchildren came along, she refocused her attention on them – teaching them to swim or swing a golf club. She was an avid fan of their sports activities and could often be found on the sidelines cheering them on. She was a warm, generous, and kind-hearted spirit loved by many.She is survived by her children, Charles (Marlene), David (Catherine), and Stephen (Joni); her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Charles Stephanie, Kimberly, Gregory, Derek, Kevin, and Carly; and two great grandchildren, Elowyn and Charles, as well as her cherished niece, Marcia Parker and mom’s “adopted niece” Rita. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews within the Cardish and McBride families. Rhea and Chuck shared many good times with lifelong friends, Jo and Bill Fagan, Marianne and Bob Hancox, Ruth and Al Goerold, Noreen Quackenbush, and many more left unsaid.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home at 8 109th Street, Troy, N.Y. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. There will be a procession from the funeral home to St. Mary’s Cemetery on Tibbits Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5th. A graveside service and burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to America Cancer Society. To express condolences, please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rhea-henries-boland


Published in The Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
October 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Mariana Cadiz
