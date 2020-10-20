Clifton Park - Rhoda Nichols Kemp Mooradian, 93, of Clifton Park died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Queens, NY, she was daughter of the late Robert Kemp and Adley Nichols Kemp and wife of the late Richard ‘Hack’ Mooradian. She was raised in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY, resided in Troy most of her life and in Clifton Park since 1962. She was a graduate of Emma Willard School and attended Russell Sage College.She was a long time member of the Country Club of Troy and an avid golfer, bowler and gardener. She loved being out in nature, she loved traveling the world, and above all she loved to dance or tap her toes to the music of big band swing.Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth (Barry) Zuber, Atlanta, Canton GA, Susan (Stuart) Mazer, Woodbridge, VA and Jill Mooradian, Nantucket, MA; a son, William Mooradian, Mechanicville, four grandchildren, Katie Mooradian, Peter Mooradian, Danielle Mazer and Sabrina (William Spencer) Mazer and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel Kemp O'Connell and her sister, Elizabeth McClay.A private graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Hill Cemetery 51 Belle Avenue Troy. The family is requesting anyone who has memories of Rhoda to contribute to a collection of stories about how Rhoda touched your life or made an impression. Please write them in the online guest book or send them to 16 Aspen lane Clifton Park NY 12065.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Rhoda Nichols Mooradian to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
