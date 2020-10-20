1/1
Rhoda Nichols Kemp Mooradian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhoda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Park - Rhoda Nichols Kemp Mooradian, 93, of Clifton Park died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Queens, NY, she was daughter of the late Robert Kemp and Adley Nichols Kemp and wife of the late Richard ‘Hack’ Mooradian. She was raised in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY, resided in Troy most of her life and in Clifton Park since 1962. She was a graduate of Emma Willard School and attended Russell Sage College.She was a long time member of the Country Club of Troy and an avid golfer, bowler and gardener. She loved being out in nature, she loved traveling the world, and above all she loved to dance or tap her toes to the music of big band swing.Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth (Barry) Zuber, Atlanta, Canton GA, Susan (Stuart) Mazer, Woodbridge, VA and Jill Mooradian, Nantucket, MA; a son, William Mooradian, Mechanicville, four grandchildren, Katie Mooradian, Peter Mooradian, Danielle Mazer and Sabrina (William Spencer) Mazer and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel Kemp O'Connell and her sister, Elizabeth McClay.A private graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Hill Cemetery 51 Belle Avenue Troy. The family is requesting anyone who has memories of Rhoda to contribute to a collection of stories about how Rhoda touched your life or made an impression. Please write them in the online guest book or send them to 16 Aspen lane Clifton Park NY 12065.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Rhoda Nichols Mooradian to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rhoda-nichols-kemp-mooradian


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved