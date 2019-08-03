|
Center Brunswick - Richard B. Forster, 69, of Cloverlawn Road died Friday, August 2, 2019, at his residence after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late John Forster II and Dorothy Burniche Forster and husband for 47 years of Jean Welcome Forster. He had resided in the Troy and Center Brunswick areas all his life.Mr. Forster was an assembly worker for Garden Way, Inc. in North Troy for 32years, retiring in 2001 and later worked for Albatross and Environment One.He was a member of the Wadsworth Masonic Lodge #417 in Albany and the Eagles Club in North Troy. His passion was NASCAR, and his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt.Survivors in addition to his wife include his son, Donald (Elizabeth) Forster; his daughter, Christine (Joel) Tate; six grandchildren, Emily, Julia, Elizabeth, Gracie, Lucy and Obadiah; a Goddaughter, Cynthia Wendell; a brother, John (Denise O'Shea) Forster III; his best friend, Arthur J. Burt, Jr. and 5 nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Forster.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-7PM.Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11AM at the funeral home with Deacon Charles Wojton, officiating.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Richard B. Forster to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/Richard-Forster http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-b-forster
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019