TROY - Richard Carley “Duke” 70, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Troy. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh.Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
