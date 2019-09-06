The Record Obituaries
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Troy, NY
View Map
TROY - Richard Carley “Duke” 70, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Troy. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh.Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 8, 2019
