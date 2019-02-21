Troy, New York - Richard H. Grogan, 80, formerly of Fifth Avenue, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.Born in Salem, New York, he was the son of the late Jay and Barbara Adams Grogan and the beloved husband of over 42 years to Mary Anne Tornincasa Grogan, who passed away on November 13, 2015. He was a graduate of Troy High School and served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1964 and was awarded the Rifle Marksmanship Badge and Good Conduct Medal.Mr. Grogan retired from Norton Co. in Green Island.Along with his wife, he had been a communicant of St. Anthony's Church, enjoyed dining out, collecting scale die cast cars, reading, the Saratoga Casino “Racino”, New York City trips, some travelling and visiting Lake George with his wife Mary Anne and Marie and Dick Cairns.Devoted brother of Mrs. Anthony Pascarell of Cropseyville, Esther Grogan of Port Charlotte, FL, Mary Grogan of Troy, Margaret Grogan (George Tucker) of Nassau, the late David (wife, Linda of Melbourne Beach, FL) Grogan, the late William (Pam of Hague, NY) Grogan, the late Kenneth Grogan and the late Harold (wife Shareen of Missoula, MT) Grogan, dear friend of the late Richard and the late Marie Cairns and their daughter Maria Cairns (Paul Jolicoeur), also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Funeral service will be held on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.Interment with military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy at 9:00 a.m. on Monday. (Please gather before 9:00 a.m. using the Tibbits Avenue entrance, across the street from the Heritage House Nursing Home and proceed to the grave next to the community mausoleum).In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the U.S. Marine Corps Capital Region Toys For Tots, 745 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110, in memory of Richard H. Grogan.Please express your on-line condolences or send flowers by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-h-grogan Published in The Record on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary