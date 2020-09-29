1/1
Dr. Richard H. Phillips Sr.
Wynantskill - Dr. Richard H. Phillips Sr., 92, formerly of Loudonville died Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Wynantskill after a brief illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late Fred Atkins Phillips Sr. and Madeline Snyder Phillips and husband for 66 years of Ruth LaGraff Phillips. He was raised and resided in Troy for many years and later resided in Loudonville for 20 years, prior to moving to Wynantskill and was a graduate of Troy High School, Union College and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School.Dr. Phillips was a Dentist, operating a practice at 1528 Fifteenth Street in Troy for 48 years, retiring in 2006.He enjoyed playing every sport imaginable, especially lacrosse, tennis, golf and skiing. He was a member of the 3rd District Dental Society, The Country Club of Troy and ROB's and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Laura Phillips Bloomfield, Wynantskill; three grandsons, Michael James Bloomfield, Richard 'Tad' H. (Crystal) Phillips III, Brunswick and Brenton Corey Phillips, Saratoga Springs; two great grandchildren, Zoe Phillips and Richard H. Phillips IV; two brothers, Dr. Fred (Norma) Atkins Phillips Jr., Saratoga Springs and David K. (Dorothy) Phillips, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Richard H. Phillips, Jr.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10AM-12Noon with a graveside service to follow at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Judy Converse, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and service.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Richard H. Phillips Sr. to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-richard-h-phillips-sr



Published in The Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
