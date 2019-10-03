|
|
Schaghticoke - Richard J. Siddons, 68, of Speigletown Road died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late William B. Siddons and Virginia Messick Siddons. He was husband for 40 years of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Olsey Siddons. He was raised and resided in Troy most of his life and in Speigletown for the past 7 years and was a graduate of Troy High School.Rich was an ambulance driver for Lebanon Valley Speedway and was a clerk at Pollock Home Center in Center Brunswick.He was a member of the Speigletown Fire Company and Fire Police and did construction of sets for the Lansingburgh school musicals, loved fishing and was an avid NY Yankee and Giants Fan. He was a coach for his sons and grandchildren at the Spring Little League, a Special Olympics coach and a member of Capital District BASS Masters.Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Christine J. Sawyer, Troy, Kara L. (Donald Vosburgh Jr.) Siddons, Troy, William K. (Mary Fiero) Siddons, Schenectady and Richard J. Siddons II, Troy; his grandchildren, Andrew J. Siddons, Skyler D. Sawyer, Ashley (Mitchell) Trombley, Christopher Siddons, Alicia and Destiny Sawyer, Billy Siddons and Lily Siddons, Payton Sawyer and Troy Siddons; 7 great grandchildren and several cousins.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-4:15 PM with a funeral services at 4:15 PM with Rev. John Yanas, officiating.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Richard J. Siddons to the Toys for Tots or Special Olympics New York 504 Balltown Road Schenectady, NY 12304. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-j-siddons
Published in The Record on Oct. 4, 2019