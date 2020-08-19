1/1
Richard T. Gendron
Brunswick - Richard T. Gendron, 78, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Paul S. Gendron and Frances Siberanski Gendron, and husband of the late Mary L. Gendron. Richard grew up in Troy and lived in Pittstown for many years before moving to Brunswick where he has resided since the late 1990's. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School.Richard was the owner of Gendron's Truck Center, Inc. in Troy for over 40 years.He was involved with the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He loved car racing, and sponsored several cars at local tracks including Lebanon Valley. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing; he took several trips into Canada to hunt moose and bear.Survivors include his daughter, Gina M. Fontaine; his son-in-law, Chuck Fontaine; his grandchildren, Samantha and Jakob Fontaine; his siblings, Paul (Linda) Gendron, Christine (Don) Paris, William (Marni) Gendron, George (Kathy) Gendron, Henry (Sharon) Gendron, Denise (Rick) Seel, Lourdes Locke, Michael Gendron; his sister-in-laws, Joan and Sally Gendron; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Peter Gendron.The family would like to send a special thank you to Barb, Lourdes, Linda, and Dominick for their dedicated and loving care.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, from 4 - 7 PM. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.Due to capacity limitations the funeral services will be private.Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum in Troy.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Richard T. Gendron to the Palliative Care Program Eddy Visiting Nurse Assoc. 433 River Street Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for visitation directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-t-gendron


Published in The Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
August 20, 2020
Great guy. Had many great times fishing on Lake Ontario and at the dealership. May he rest in peace
Eric Dahl
Friend
