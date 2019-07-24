Richard W. Shriver, 68, of Arbor Ave died on Monday July 22,2019 at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Seaford, NY on Nov. 1, 1950 and was the son of the late Warren and Jeanne Franc Shriver. He was educated at Gen. Douglas MacArthur High School and RPI in Troy. Richard was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era and the beloved wife of Catherine R. Goyette Shriver, whom he married on April 28, 1990. Richard was an avid Yankee fan, he enjoyed golf and was a collector of baseball cards. While at RPI, he was a member of the Acacia Fraternity. He retired from the Rubin Dialysis Center as a chief Dialysis Technician, having worked for the company for over 42 years in all of their 3 locations. He had been a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Malta.In addition to his beloved wife Cathy, he is the devoted father of Richard W. Shriver, Jr. of Waterford, NY, Deborah (David) Shriver of Cohoes, NY, Kimberly Cancilla of Troy, NY, Kenneth (Melissa) Shriver of Spring Water, NY, Amanda (Paul) Shriver of Watervliet, NY and Michael (Stacy) Shriver of Philadelphia, PA; brother of Wayne (Susan) Shriver of St. Petersburg, FL; brother in law of Mary Goyette of Malta, NY and Michele Goyette of Milton, NY; cherished grandfather of Brianna, Ken Jr., Andrew, Abigail, Matthew, Mason and Lily; uncle of Lindsay, Brett and Sydney. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 12 noon in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-w-shriver Published in The Record on July 25, 2019