Troy, NY - Rita Leathem Sawyer (92) passed away peacefully Sunday morning, at home, surrounded by family. Born and raised in South Troy, NY, and a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Rita lived in Baltimore, MD, Nantucket, MA and Jacksonville, FL before calling Troy home again for the remainder of her life. She was a lover of travel, and talked often and fondly of her trips overseas to Europe. She was an avid sports fan, and could be found cheering on her teams, Notre Dame football and the NY Mets. Rita’s pride in her Irish heritage, and in her beloved family - especially being a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and of the well-known Leathem Family Singers - was apparent to all who knew her. Rita was an avid storyteller, and reflected often of her worldly experiences over a long and eventful life. Rita was a devout Catholic and a life-long communicant and Eucharistic minister of St. Joseph’s Church in South Troy, where she remained active in the community through most of her life. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Bertha (Murnane) Leathem, and her siblings, Virginia Leathem, James (late, Marguerite), Joseph Leathem and Frank Leathem and her nieces, Kathryn (Kuhn) Leathem and Margaret (McCarthy) Leathem. She leaves behind her cherished sister-in-law, Claire Leathem, several nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the company of her great, great nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank, Zoie and Raegan, who brought sunshine and smiles to their “silly Aunt Reet”, Dr. Kevin Costello and the staff of Community Hospice of Rensselaer County for their outstanding care and comforting service during this difficult time.Due to the recent circumstances, services will be private, and interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery alongside her parents and siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Rita Leathem Sawyer to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208-1771. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rita-leathem-sawyer
Published in The Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.