Stephentown - Rita M. Sweet Sykes, 86, of Stephentown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Grafton, NY on January 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Nellie Sweet.Rita and her husband Paul owned and operated the Sykes Store in Stephentown until it closed in April 2016. Rita loved to bake and often sold her baked goods at the store, much to the delight of her customers. She enjoyed meeting new people at the store and formed many friendships there. Rita was at her happiest when she was spending time with her children and their families. Rita was a dedicated member of the Stephentown Federated Church.Rita is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Paul Sykes, Sr., their children; Paul Jr., Terry, and Eileen (PJ), her grandchildren; Jason, Paula, Cindy, Alissa, Katie, and Matthew, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Carl and Eddie, and by two daughters-in-law whom she adored dearly, Dolly and Theresa.A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11 AM at Hall and Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY Route 43, Stephentown. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10 until 11 AM. Interment will follow the service in Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory can be made to the Autism Society of the Great Capital Region, 433 State Street 4th Floor, Schenectady, NY 12305, or the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 208, Stephentown, NY 12168. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rita-m-sweet-sykes
Published in The Record on June 12, 2019