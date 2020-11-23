1/1
Robert A. Daubney
Loudonville-Robert A. Daubney, 85 of Loudonville, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Watervliet, on January 26, 1935, he was the son of the late John J. and Virginia E. (Miller)Daubney. Bob was the proud owner and operator of Bob Daubney's Sporting Goods in Latham for over 63 years. He was a member of the Albany Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the Professional Bowlers Association of America. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Survivors include his loving siblings John (Anne Valliere) Daubney, Linda J. Richards and Paul (Carol Jean) Daubney, his foster son Ed Stoliker, foster-granddaughter Virginia Stoliker and great-grandchildren Jace and James. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday November 25, at 7:00 p.m. in the Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Rev. James Walsh officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 would be appreciated. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visitwww.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-a-daubney



Published in The Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 23, 2020
Thank you Bob for your tremendous contributions to our local business environment for over 60 years. We are very grateful and thankful to have had you in the Latham area. You did indeed drill a bowling ball for me many many years ago and there was no where else we would have gone. Rest in peace.
Mary H.
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
To all of Bob’s Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Friend
November 22, 2020
John, Linda, Paul and families , We were saddened to hear of Bob ‘s passing. You are all in our thoughts. Chuck &Lee
Chuck Daubney
Family
November 22, 2020
Remember going into the store when I was a child with my Dad when he got his bowling bowls when he used to bowl in a league that was part of the Albany International (Albany Felt - Menands NY) Textile plant with his friends. Remember going to the various local bowling alleys in the Capital District and seeing all the pretty fancy bowling balls and many had said that they had got them at the store. Sending prayers to all the family. Thanking your family too for being a part of those fun years with my Dad.
Nancy Strazzeri
