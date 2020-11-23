Loudonville-Robert A. Daubney, 85 of Loudonville, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Watervliet, on January 26, 1935, he was the son of the late John J. and Virginia E. (Miller)Daubney. Bob was the proud owner and operator of Bob Daubney's Sporting Goods in Latham for over 63 years. He was a member of the Albany Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the Professional Bowlers Association of America. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Survivors include his loving siblings John (Anne Valliere) Daubney, Linda J. Richards and Paul (Carol Jean) Daubney, his foster son Ed Stoliker, foster-granddaughter Virginia Stoliker and great-grandchildren Jace and James. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday November 25, at 7:00 p.m. in the Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Rev. James Walsh officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 would be appreciated. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visitwww.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
