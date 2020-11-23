Remember going into the store when I was a child with my Dad when he got his bowling bowls when he used to bowl in a league that was part of the Albany International (Albany Felt - Menands NY) Textile plant with his friends. Remember going to the various local bowling alleys in the Capital District and seeing all the pretty fancy bowling balls and many had said that they had got them at the store. Sending prayers to all the family. Thanking your family too for being a part of those fun years with my Dad.



Nancy Strazzeri